December 18 School Holiday in Erode For Vijay’s Public Rally

A private school in Erode has announced a holiday on December 18, 2025, due to a public meeting addressed by actor-politician Vijay. The half-yearly examination, initially scheduled for December 18, has been rescheduled to December 26, 2025.

The public meeting, organized by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, is expected to draw a large crowd, prompting authorities to enforce stringent security measures. The event will feature extensive arrangements, including CCTV cameras, medical teams, and emergency services.

Erode, known for its historical significance as the birthplace of Periyar, a key figure in the Dravidian movement, is witnessing heightened political activity. Vijay's outreach in western Tamil Nadu is seen as crucial, given the traditional presence of national parties like Congress in the region.

The school's decision to declare a holiday reflects the administration's efforts to ensure public safety and minimize disruptions. Students and parents are advised to stay updated on the revised examination schedule.

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