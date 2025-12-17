December 17 School Holiday List: Delhi NCR, Telangana & Punjab News

Several states across India have announced school holidays or changes in class schedules for Wednesday, December 17, 2025, due to cold weather, air pollution, and administrative reasons. Normal school operations have been affected in many regions, and students are advised to check local updates.

In the Delhi NCR region, including Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, schools have shifted younger students to online classes because of severe air pollution. Classes from Nursery to Class 5 will be conducted online. Students of Classes 6 to 11 will follow a hybrid system with both online and limited physical classes, while Classes 10 and 12 will continue with regular in-person classes.

In Telangana, the state government has declared a school holiday on December 17, 2025, as many school buildings are being used as examination centres for Village Revenue Officer (VRO) exams. The holiday applies to government and aided schools, along with other schools notified by district authorities.

Schools in Punjab will remain open on December 17, but they will continue to follow revised winter timings introduced due to cold weather. Primary schools will function from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, while middle and secondary schools will operate from 9:00 AM to 3:20 PM.

Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school management and follow official notices for any last-minute changes related to December 17 school schedules.