Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 17: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India continued to reflect global market trends, domestic demand, and currency fluctuations on December 17, 2025. Precious metals remain an integral part of Indian households, particularly during the festive and wedding seasons, while also serving as popular investment options.

Gold Prices on December 17, 2025

Gold prices edged up slightly amid steady global demand and ongoing inflationary concerns. The price of 24-carat (999) gold stood at Rs 13,385 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, was priced at Rs 12,296 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by multiple factors, including international bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, and domestic buying trends. With festive demand picking up, consumers may continue to witness minor fluctuations in prices.

City-wise Gold Rates

Delhi:

24K gold – Rs 13,400 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,284 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold – Rs 13,385 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,269 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold – Rs 13,395 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,269 per gram

Chennai:

24K gold – Rs 13,472 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,349 per gram

Silver Prices on December 17, 2025

Silver prices remained firm, with the metal trading at around Rs 1,99,100 per kilogram across India. The price of Silver 925 (sterling silver) was approximately Rs 1,89,000 per kilogram. Silver continues to attract investors and jewellery buyers alike, with industrial demand also playing a key role in price movements.

City-wise Silver Rates (Silver 999)

Delhi: Rs 1,990 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 1,990 per 10 grams

Kolkata: Rs 1,990 per 10 grams

Chennai: Rs 2,109 per 10 grams

As global cues and local demand continue to shape the bullion market, investors and buyers are advised to keep a close watch on daily price movements before making purchase decisions.