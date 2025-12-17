Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch on Jan 5, 2026: Interiors, New Features Updated
Mahindra has released a fresh teaser of the upcoming XUV 7XO, the updated and renamed version of the XUV700, offering a first look at its cabin. The SUV is scheduled to make its official debut on January 5, while pre-bookings have already commenced.
The latest teaser focuses entirely on the interior, hinting at a more premium, tech-forward experience than its predecessor.
What’s New Inside the 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO?
The most noticeable highlight inside the cabin is a triple-screen layout, similar to what Mahindra currently offers on its latest electric SUVs.
Key interior highlights spotted in the teaser include:
- Triple-screen setup, consisting of:
- Digital instrument cluster
- Central infotainment touchscreen
- Passenger-side entertainment display
- Beige and tan dual-tone interior, giving the cabin a brighter and more upmarket feel
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Ambient lighting integrated into the dashboard and door panels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, previously seen only on Mahindra EVs
Additionally, the teaser reveals a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat, along with visible electric adjustment controls for the co-driver seat.
More Features Expected Onboard
Beyond what was visible in the teaser, Mahindra is likely to further enhance comfort and convenience with the following features:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Front seats with massage function
- Rear ventilated seats on select 6-seater variants
- Second wireless charging pad
- Sliding middle-row seats for added flexibility
- Safety Equipment
The 2026 XUV 7XO is expected to carry forward a strong safety package, which may include:
- Up to seven airbags (six as standard)
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- 360-degree surround-view camera
- Auto headlamps
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- ISOFIX child-seat anchors
- Electronic parking brake
- Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Powertrain Options
The SUV is likely to retain the same engine lineup as the outgoing XUV700.
Expected powertrain choices include:
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
- Power output: 200 PS
- Torque: 380 Nm
- Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
- 2.2-litre diesel engine
- Power output: up to 185 PS
- Torque: up to 450 Nm
- Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive; AWD available with automatic variants
Expected Price and Rivals
Expected starting price: around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Key rivals include:
- Mahindra Scorpio N
- Tata Safari
- Hyundai Alcazar
- MG Hector Plus
With a heavily updated interior and added premium features, the Mahindra XUV 7XO aims to strengthen its position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.