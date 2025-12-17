Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch on Jan 5, 2026: Interiors, New Features Updated

Dec 17, 2025, 16:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Mahindra has released a fresh teaser of the upcoming XUV 7XO, the updated and renamed version of the XUV700, offering a first look at its cabin. The SUV is scheduled to make its official debut on January 5, while pre-bookings have already commenced.

The latest teaser focuses entirely on the interior, hinting at a more premium, tech-forward experience than its predecessor.

What’s New Inside the 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The most noticeable highlight inside the cabin is a triple-screen layout, similar to what Mahindra currently offers on its latest electric SUVs.

Key interior highlights spotted in the teaser include:

  • Triple-screen setup, consisting of:
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Central infotainment touchscreen
  • Passenger-side entertainment display
  • Beige and tan dual-tone interior, giving the cabin a brighter and more upmarket feel
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
  • Ambient lighting integrated into the dashboard and door panels
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, previously seen only on Mahindra EVs

Additionally, the teaser reveals a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat, along with visible electric adjustment controls for the co-driver seat.

More Features Expected Onboard

Beyond what was visible in the teaser, Mahindra is likely to further enhance comfort and convenience with the following features:

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Front seats with massage function
  • Rear ventilated seats on select 6-seater variants
  • Second wireless charging pad
  • Sliding middle-row seats for added flexibility
  • Safety Equipment

The 2026 XUV 7XO is expected to carry forward a strong safety package, which may include:

  • Up to seven airbags (six as standard)
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • 360-degree surround-view camera
  • Auto headlamps
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX child-seat anchors
  • Electronic parking brake
  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Powertrain Options

The SUV is likely to retain the same engine lineup as the outgoing XUV700.

Expected powertrain choices include:

  • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
  • Power output: 200 PS
  • Torque: 380 Nm
  • Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
  • 2.2-litre diesel engine
  • Power output: up to 185 PS
  • Torque: up to 450 Nm
  • Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic
  • Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive; AWD available with automatic variants

Expected Price and Rivals

Expected starting price: around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Key rivals include:
  • Mahindra Scorpio N
  • Tata Safari
  • Hyundai Alcazar
  • MG Hector Plus

With a heavily updated interior and added premium features, the Mahindra XUV 7XO aims to strengthen its position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.


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