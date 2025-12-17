Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch on Jan 5, 2026: Interiors, New Features Updated

Mahindra has released a fresh teaser of the upcoming XUV 7XO, the updated and renamed version of the XUV700, offering a first look at its cabin. The SUV is scheduled to make its official debut on January 5, while pre-bookings have already commenced.

The latest teaser focuses entirely on the interior, hinting at a more premium, tech-forward experience than its predecessor.

What’s New Inside the 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The most noticeable highlight inside the cabin is a triple-screen layout, similar to what Mahindra currently offers on its latest electric SUVs.

Key interior highlights spotted in the teaser include:

Triple-screen setup, consisting of:

Digital instrument cluster

Central infotainment touchscreen

Passenger-side entertainment display

Beige and tan dual-tone interior, giving the cabin a brighter and more upmarket feel

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Ambient lighting integrated into the dashboard and door panels

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, previously seen only on Mahindra EVs

Additionally, the teaser reveals a powered boss mode for the front passenger seat, along with visible electric adjustment controls for the co-driver seat.

More Features Expected Onboard

Beyond what was visible in the teaser, Mahindra is likely to further enhance comfort and convenience with the following features:

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Front seats with massage function

Rear ventilated seats on select 6-seater variants

Second wireless charging pad

Sliding middle-row seats for added flexibility

Safety Equipment

The 2026 XUV 7XO is expected to carry forward a strong safety package, which may include:

Up to seven airbags (six as standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

360-degree surround-view camera

Auto headlamps

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX child-seat anchors

Electronic parking brake

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Powertrain Options

The SUV is likely to retain the same engine lineup as the outgoing XUV700.

Expected powertrain choices include:

2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Power output: 200 PS

Torque: 380 Nm

Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

2.2-litre diesel engine

Power output: up to 185 PS

Torque: up to 450 Nm

Transmission options: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive; AWD available with automatic variants

Expected Price and Rivals

Expected starting price: around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Key rivals include:

Mahindra Scorpio N

Tata Safari

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

With a heavily updated interior and added premium features, the Mahindra XUV 7XO aims to strengthen its position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.