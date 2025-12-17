HDFC Bank Cuts Fixed Deposit Interest Rates After RBI Repo Rate Cut - Full Details

After the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank has also revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates downward for select tenures on deposits below ₹3 crore. The updated rates came into effect from December 17, 2025, according to information published on HDFC Bank’s official website.

The move follows the Reserve Bank of India’s recent decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25%, prompting several banks to realign their deposit rates. SBI had announced similar reductions shortly after the RBI’s policy decision.

FD Tenures Impacted by the Rate Cut

HDFC Bank has reduced interest rates by 15 basis points (bps) on FDs with tenures ranging from 18 months to less than 21 months. The revision applies to both general customers and senior citizens.

General citizens: Rate reduced from 6.60% to 6.45%

Senior citizens: Rate reduced from 7.10% to 6.95%

Latest HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates (Below ₹3 Crore)

For General Citizens (per annum):

7 to 14 days: 2.75%

15 to 29 days: 2.75%

30 to 45 days: 3.25%

46 to 60 days: 4.25%

61 to 89 days: 4.25%

90 days to 6 months: 4.25%

6 months 1 day to 9 months: 5.50%

9 months 1 day to under 1 year: 5.75%

1 year to under 15 months: 6.25%

15 months to under 18 months: 6.35%

18 months to under 21 months: 6.45%

21 months to under 2 years: 6.45%

2 years 1 day to under 3 years: 6.45%

3 years 1 day to under 4 years 7 months: 6.40%

4 years 7 months to under 5 years: 6.40%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 6.15%

For Senior Citizens (per annum):

7 to 14 days: 3.25%

15 to 29 days: 3.25%

30 to 45 days: 3.75%

46 to 60 days: 4.75%

61 to 89 days: 4.75%

90 days to 6 months: 4.75%

6 months 1 day to 9 months: 6.00%

9 months 1 day to under 1 year: 6.25%

1 year to under 15 months: 6.75%

15 months to under 18 months: 6.85%

18 months to under 21 months: 6.95%

21 months to under 3 years: 6.95%

3 years 1 day to under 5 years: 6.90%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 6.65%

TDS Rules on FD Interest

TDS is applicable if total interest earned on FDs and RDs exceeds:

₹50,000 per financial year for regular customers

₹1 lakh per financial year for senior citizens

Customers seeking exemption must submit Form 15G or Form 15H:

Either online or at the nearest branch

Within the first week of the new financial year

Each time a new deposit is booked

HDFC Bank has clarified that for FDs with monthly or quarterly interest payouts, TDS will be automatically deducted from the linked savings or current account. Customers are advised to contact their relationship manager or visit a branch for further assistance.