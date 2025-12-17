EPF Withdrawals via UPI and ATM Coming Soon: Here’s What You Need to Know

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to roll out a major upgrade that will allow subscribers to withdraw their provident fund directly through ATMs and via UPI. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the development during an interview with ABP News, stating that the feature will be launched before March 2026.

Mandaviya noted that EPF members can currently access up to 75% of their provident fund immediately in situations such as unemployment. However, the existing withdrawal mechanism requires filling multiple forms, which many subscribers find cumbersome. He emphasised that the money in an EPF account belongs to workers, and the government is working to simplify access by modernising the withdrawal process.

Push for Simplified EPF Procedures

The Labour Ministry has been introducing several reforms to make provident fund operations more efficient. In October 2025, EPFO approved a set of major changes aimed at reducing delays, improving transparency, and removing procedural complexities.

One of the major issues highlighted by the Ministry was the presence of numerous withdrawal categories, each with different service requirements and eligibility criteria. This often led to confusion and even rejection of claims. To address this, the Ministry consolidated 13 separate withdrawal categories into a streamlined framework.

Revised Withdrawal Amount and Eligibility

Previously, EPF members were allowed to withdraw only their own contributions along with interest, with limits ranging between 50% and 100% depending on the reason for withdrawal. Under the updated rules, the withdrawable amount now includes both employee and employer contributions as well as interest. This means the 75% amount accessible to members has increased significantly.

In another major shift, the eligibility period for making partial withdrawals has been standardised. Earlier, service requirements differed based on the purpose of withdrawal and could extend up to seven years. The revised framework now requires a uniform 12 months of service for all types of withdrawals, enabling members to access funds sooner and with greater clarity.

Withdrawal During Unemployment

The Ministry also simplified rules for unemployed members. Individuals who lose their jobs can withdraw 75% of their total EPF balance—covering both contributions and interest—immediately. The remaining 25% becomes withdrawable after a year of unemployment. Full withdrawal is allowed under specific conditions, including retirement after age 55, permanent disability, retrenchment, voluntary retirement, or relocation outside India.

With the impending introduction of ATM and UPI-enabled withdrawals, EPFO aims to make the provident fund system more accessible, faster, and user-friendly for millions of subscribers across the country.