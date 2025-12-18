December 18, 2025: Bank Holidays, Festivals, and Events

As the year draws to a close, it's essential to stay informed about the bank holidays in December 2025. The festive season is upon us, and several states in India will be observing various cultural and regional holidays, leading to bank closures.

In Meghalaya, banks will be closed on December 18, 2025, to commemorate the death anniversary of renowned Khasi poet U Soso Tham. This revered poet's contributions to literature and social reform have had a lasting impact on the Khasi community, and his legacy will be celebrated through various cultural events.

The following day, December 19, 2025, marks Goa Liberation Day, and banks in Goa will remain closed. Sikkim will observe the Losoong/Namsung festival on December 20 and 22, 2025, leading to bank holidays in the state.

The Christmas celebrations will also lead to bank closures across the country. On December 24, 2025, banks in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram will be closed for Christmas Eve. The next day, December 25, 2025, is Christmas Day, and banks will be closed nationwide. Additionally, December 26, 2025, will also see bank closures in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

Other notable bank holidays in December 2025 include the U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary on December 30, 2025, in Meghalaya, and the Imoinu Iratpa festival on December 31, 2025, in Mizoram and Manipur.

While these bank holidays may disrupt traditional banking services, digital banking channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs, will continue to operate. It's advisable to plan your financial transactions accordingly and make the most of these digital services.

Here's a quick rundown of the bank holidays in December 2025:

December 18, 2025: U Soso Tham Death Anniversary (Meghalaya)

December 19, 2025: Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 20 and 22, 2025: Losoong/Namsung festival (Sikkim)

December 24, 2025: Christmas Eve (Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram)

December 25, 2025: Christmas Day (Nationwide)

December 26, 2025: Bank Holiday (Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram)

December 30, 2025: U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary (Meghalaya)

December 31, 2025: Imoinu Iratpa festival (Mizoram, Manipur)

Stay informed, plan ahead, and make the most of the festive season!