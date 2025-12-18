Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed at ‘The Raja Saab’ Song Launch Event in Hyderabad

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has been generating significant buzz since its announcement. On Wednesday, the film’s makers hosted a song launch event in Hyderabad to unveil “Sahana Sahana”, but the celebrations took an unfortunate turn when actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by the crowd while leaving the venue.

The event, held at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad, witnessed a massive turnout of fans. Director Maruthi and lead actor Nidhhi Agerwal were present at the launch, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the film’s team.

However, towards the end of the event, chaos broke out as Nidhhi attempted to make her way to her car. She was surrounded by people who pushed and jostled in an attempt to get close to her, leaving the actor visibly shaken and distressed. Despite being accompanied by her security personnel, the situation quickly escalated, making it difficult for her to move safely.

Several videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media. In the clips, Nidhhi can be seen struggling through the crowd as security attempts to shield her. After considerable effort, she manages to get into her vehicle, though she appears visibly upset by the ordeal.

The incident has sparked concern over crowd management and security arrangements at public film events, with many calling for stricter measures to ensure the safety of actors and attendees alike.

Vultures Disguised As Fans; Prabhas Starrer "The Raja Saab" Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, was literally gets Mobbed and Crushed by Fans at a Song Launch event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.#NidhhiAgerwal #Prabhas‌ #Hyderabad #TheRajaSaab #SahanaSahana pic.twitter.com/omOzynRQcj — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 17, 2025