Rashmika Mandanna’s Sri Lanka Trip Fuels Bachelorette Party Talk Ahead of Wedding With Vijay

Wedding rumours surrounding Tollywood’s popular on-screen and off-screen pair Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been dominating social media over the past few days. According to ongoing speculation, the rumoured couple is expected to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at the grand Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan.

Adding momentum to the chatter, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared pictures from her Sri Lanka getaway with close friends. The images quickly went viral, with fans and netizens convinced that the trip was more than just a casual vacation. Many believe it was Rashmika’s pre-wedding bachelorette celebration.

Sri Lanka Trip Sparks Bachelorette Party Speculation

Rashmika reportedly took a short two-day break from her packed shooting schedule and travelled to a luxury resort in Sri Lanka with her close friends. Posting photos from the trip on Instagram, the actress wrote that she used her brief break to spend quality time with her “girls gang,” calling girls’ trips “always the best,” even if they are short.

In the pictures, Rashmika is seen enjoying sunsets, ocean views, and beachside moments while dressed in breezy summer outfits and stylish party wear. The relaxed vibe, celebratory mood, and close-knit group have led fans to speculate that the trip was a bachelorette party ahead of her wedding.

Udaipur Palace Wedding on the Cards?

Industry buzz suggests that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding could take place in a lavish ceremony at the historic Udaipur Palace on February 26, 2026. Reports claim that initial arrangements have already begun and that the couple may have secretly gotten engaged in October.

While both stars are known for keeping their personal lives strictly private, Rashmika recently dropped subtle hints during The Girlfriend promotions, where she acknowledged Vijay’s support, further fueling speculation.

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has officially confirmed the wedding rumours. However, fans continue to closely track every update, eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the star duo.