Niddhi Agerwal Mobbed at Hyderabad during Raja Saab Event: Chinmayi Sripada Responds

Singer and activist Chinmayi Sripada has strongly criticised the mobbing incident involving actress Nidhhi Agerwal at Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall. Taking to X, she shared a sharp note calling out the behaviour of the crowd after a promotional event for the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab.

Chinmayi Sripada’s Reaction

Chinmayi posted a video showing Nidhhi Agerwal being surrounded and manhandled by a large crowd as she attempted to leave the venue. In her statement, she wrote:

“Pack of men behaving worse than hyenas. Actually, why insult hyenas? Put ‘likeminded’ men together in a mob, they will harass a woman like this. Why doesn’t some God take them all away and put them on a different planet?”

Her post quickly gained attention, sparking discussions around celebrity safety and crowd mismanagement at public events.

What Happened at Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the launch of the song Sahana Sahana from The Raja Saab. The event, held at Lulu Mall, witnessed an overwhelming turnout. As Nidhhi Agerwal, the film’s female lead, was exiting the venue, enthusiastic fans broke past security barricades to reach her.

Videos circulating online show Nidhhi visibly distressed as she navigates through the crowd. In one clip, she is seen clutching her dupatta tightly while security personnel try to create a path and escort her to her car amid the chaos.

Actress Nidhi Agarwal Mobbed at Hyderabad Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', co-starring Prabhas.#NidhiAgarwal #TheRajaSaab #Lulumall #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/VPV106HCPB — Bharat Squad (@TheBharatSquad) December 18, 2025

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ first full-fledged entry into the horror genre. Directed by Maruthi, the film features the actor in a trance-like state confronting a supernatural force, as teased in the trailer.

The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles. Officially announced in January 2024, the project went on floors in October 2022 and faced several delays during production.

The Raja Saab is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival.