Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Who Is the Surprise Guest?

The excitement around Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is growing as the show heads toward its grand finale on Sunday, December 21. After spending nearly 105 days inside the Bigg Boss house, the remaining contestants are now just one step away from the title.

Discussions about the Top 5 contestants and the potential winner are already trending on social media. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will win the trophy based on audience votes.

Host Nagarjuna will once again take charge of the finale. While he has announced the winner on his own in the last two seasons, there is strong buzz that the makers may invite a special celebrity guest this time to make the finale more exciting.

Reports suggest that the team is considering inviting a star hero to boost the finale’s reach. Since Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab is a pan-India release, his name is being discussed as a possible guest. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who earlier appeared as a guest in Season 4, is also being mentioned in discussions.

Meanwhile, the title race has become intense. Two contestants are currently leading the competition. Unexpectedly, Demon Pawan saw a big rise in votes this week and is now expected to move into third place. The fight for the title between Kalyan and Tanuja is said to be very close, with strong support for both.

The Bigg Boss team is planning a grand finale with special moments and possible surprise appearances, making the final episode one of the most anticipated events of the season.

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