Police Complaint Teaser Out: Watch Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra in Powerful Roles - Video

The Telugu and Kannada teaser of the action thriller ‘Police Complaint’ was launched grandly in Hyderabad. The film is being produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramidha shree Films banner, with Sanjeev Megoti handling both writing and direction.

Positioned as a horror thriller and out-and-out entertainer, Police Complaint features South Indian hot favourite heroine Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a powerful and completely entertaining role, while Naveen Chandra plays a strong, impactful character with perfect heroism. The film also boasts an ensemble cast of 52 senior artists, making it a content-rich project.

Watch Police Complaint Teaser Here

Speaking on the occasion, director Sanjeev Megoti said, “This film is a hide-and-seek drama woven between love and revenge, right and wrong, good and evil. We have presented it not just as a horror thriller but as a complete entertainer. Kannada star heroine Ragini Dwivedi appears in a special role that will thrill audiences. With an intense screenplay, Krishna Sai and Baby Tanasvi will be seen in unique characters. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar delivers both fear and entertainment in this film. Completing the shoot in just 45 days was possible mainly because of her commitment. The film is being made in four languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, speaking about the film, said, “I agreed to do this film because I really liked the subject narrated by the director. Along with action, I have done full-on comedy in this movie. The film has come out very well and I’m sure it will be liked by everyone.”

Apart from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra and Ragini Dwivedi, the film also features Aditya Om, Ravi Shankar, Prithvi, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri, Sarath Lohithaswa, Gemini Suresh, Dil Ramesh and others in key roles. The makers stated that the cinematography by S.N. Harish and the action sequences choreographed by Dragon Prakash and Ravi Teja will be major highlights. They also emphasized that the roles played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra and Ragini Dwivedi will be completely different from their previous films.

Guests including Producer Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar, hero Krishna Sai, senior journalist Krishnamurthy, Adivi Sai Kiran, Ravula Venkateswara Rao and others attended the event and conveyed their best wishes to the film unit.

Many guests and members of the film unit praised director Sanjeev Megoti, saying,

> “Sanjeev Megoti is a passionate filmmaker with a strong ability to present stories effectively. He brings a unique intensity to the story and screenplay, balancing commercial elements with solid content, and clearly showcases his distinct directorial stamp in every film.”