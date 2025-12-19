Jinn on December 19: Film Promises Entertainment, Says Director Chinmay Ram

Produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under the Sadalamma Film Productions and Bilva Studios banners, the upcoming film Jinn is directed by Chinmay Ram. The film features Amit Rao, Parvez Simba, Prakash Tuminad, Ravi Bhat, and Sangeetha in key roles. Slated for a grand release on December 19, the teaser and trailer released as part of promotions have received a strong response. As the release date approaches, director Chinmay Ram spoke to the media and shared insights about the film. Excerpts from his interaction:

I am from Karnataka and have been associated with the Kannada film industry for the past 17 years. I have already directed two Kannada films. Jinn is my first Telugu film, and I’m very happy that my Telugu journey begins with Jinn.

Parvez Simba is a close friend of mine. We had started a film together earlier, but it was shelved due to certain reasons. Later, Parvez narrated the story of Jinn, which he said came to him in a dream. That’s how the journey of Jinn began.

Through a friend from our circle, the story reached our producer Nikhil garu. He liked it instantly and felt it was different with a fresh concept. Without hesitation, he agreed to produce the film.

Everyone deserves a producer like Nikhil garu. He lives for cinema and never compromises when it comes to quality. He supported us wholeheartedly at every stage and is still deeply invested in the film. Jinn has reached this stage purely because of his unwavering support.

During the shoot of Jinn, we experienced some strange incidents. Camera lights would switch off on their own, and the cameras wouldn’t function properly on set. There was a constant sense of negative energy, and the team believed it might be the effect of the jinn itself. Once, after completing promotions, we met with a car accident while traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Everyone sustained serious injuries. The fact that we survived that accident still feels like a blessing and sheer luck.

I consider music director Alex as the first hero of Jinn. No matter how well I direct, without strong background music the film wouldn’t stand. He gave three times more than what I expected, elevating every scene with his score. Sunil garu’s visuals are another major strength of the film. He is an excellent technician.

Jinn comes with a fresh concept. Not many people are familiar with the world of jinn. Our film is designed to thoroughly entertain audiences who come and sit in the theatre. I assure viewers that they will get full value for the money they spend on a ticket.

If audiences support Jinn, I will immediately begin work on Jinn 2. The script for Jinn 2 is already ready. Audience encouragement gives us the energy to make more good films, so I request everyone to watch and support our movie in theatres.