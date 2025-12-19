Rajamouli's First Review of Avatar: Fire and Ash - What the RRR Director Said?

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently connected virtually with Hollywood director James Cameron as part of the promotions for Cameron’s upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. During their conversation, Rajamouli revealed that he is the first person from India to watch the third instalment of the iconic franchise and shared his enthusiastic review of the film.

SS Rajamouli’s Exclusive Review of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Rajamouli expressed gratitude to Cameron for offering him an early screening of the film. “You made me the first person, or probably the only person, among 1.45 billion Indians to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash. That feels very special,” he said.

He went on to praise the film’s visual scale and emotional depth. “Watching Fire and Ash was an absolute pleasure. Hats off to you for creating those complex sequences, visuals and characters. I was like a child in the theatre watching the Wind Traders, the Ash People, the new characters. Varang was absolutely stunning,” Rajamouli added.

Jake Sully’s Moral Conflict Takes Center Stage

The RRR director highlighted that Jake Sully’s inner turmoil is what stayed with him long after watching the film. “Jake’s moral dilemma is much stronger here. I thought the first Avatar had a powerful arc, but this one goes even deeper,” he noted.

Rajamouli also teased intriguing conflicts, especially the evolving dynamic between Jake and the resurrected former human military commander Miles Quaritch. “In the first film, I clearly hate Miles. But in Fire and Ash, I want to hate him, but I can’t. I want to side with him, I want to love him, but I can’t,” he said. He further praised the writing behind Jake and Miles’ tense interactions and hinted at a dramatic clash between Neytiri and Varang.