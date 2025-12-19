Instagram Users Be Alert, New Hashtag Rule Announced

Popular social media platform Instagram has introduced a new rule on the use of hashtags and issued an alert to its users. The platform has advised users to be careful while posting content, as it is now placing limits on how many hashtags can be used.

According to Instagram’s announcement, users can now add a maximum of five hashtags to a post or reel. The company says that using fewer hashtags helps content reach the right audience more effectively and improves overall reach. Earlier, Instagram allowed users to add up to 30 hashtags per post.

Instagram has also warned that using too many or generic hashtags such as #reels or #explore can negatively impact content performance. Experts agree that using fewer, specific, and relevant hashtags increases the chances of content being discovered by interested users.

For example, beauty creators are advised to use hashtags related only to beauty, which helps their content reach viewers who are genuinely interested. Similarly, cooking channels should use hashtags related to the specific dish they are preparing. Randomly adding trending hashtags just because they are popular may backfire and reduce visibility.

Earlier this month, Instagram had reportedly considered limiting users to just three hashtags. However, the platform has now officially decided to enforce a limit of five hashtags.

Hashtags (#) play a key role in content discovery, helping posts appear in topic-based searches, trending lists, and the Explore feed. When used correctly, they connect content with the right audience. However, excessive or irrelevant hashtags may cause the algorithm to flag content as spam, resulting in reduced reach.

Experts suggest that not just on Instagram, but across all social media platforms, users should stick to fewer, relevant hashtags to get better engagement and visibility.