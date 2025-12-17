School Holiday Tomorrow, Dec 18: Delhi Shuts Primary Classes as Pollution Worsens

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for younger students after the capital’s air quality once again slipped into the ‘severe’ category. With the AQI deteriorating across Delhi and the wider NCR region, the Delhi government has activated Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the highest level of restrictions aimed at limiting exposure to toxic air.

Primary Classes Closed Until Further Orders

Under the latest directive, all government and private schools in the national capital have suspended in-person classes for students from Nursery to Class 5. Authorities have not announced a reopening date, saying decisions will depend on daily pollution levels.

Who Is Affected? Updated Class-Wise Guidelines

Schools in Delhi are currently operating under a mixed learning model:

• Nursery to Class 5: On-site classes suspended; schools remain closed

• Classes 6 to 11: Hybrid system in place, with both online and offline options

• Classes 10 and 12: Regular offline classes continue due to upcoming board examinations

Officials stated that this framework is designed to safeguard students' health while ensuring senior classes do not face academic disruption.

Why the Shutdown? Health Concerns Rise Across NCR

Residents across Delhi-NCR have reported respiratory discomfort, including breathlessness, throat irritation, persistent coughing, and burning sensations in the eyes. Doctors warn that young children are particularly at risk when pollution touches extreme levels.

GRAP Stage IV comes into force when air quality remains hazardous for a prolonged period. It brings with it the strictest set of curbs on public activities, mobility, and outdoor work.

Gurugram Switches to Online Classes

The Gurugram district administration has directed all schools—government and private—to shift students up to Class 5 to online learning. Attendance for virtual classes has been kept flexible, allowing parents to decide what suits their children best.

Noida Adopts Hybrid Learning

Schools in Noida have also revised schedules in response to the worsening AQI. Institutions are following a hybrid plan under which:

• Students up to Class 5 may attend classes online

• Students in higher classes can choose between online or offline learning

School authorities have been instructed to strictly avoid outdoor exposure and implement pollution safety measures on campus.

Outdoor Activities Suspended Across Delhi-NCR

All outdoor sports, assemblies, and physical training sessions have been temporarily halted in Delhi-NCR schools. Officials emphasise that limiting time spent outdoors is crucial, especially during peak pollution hours in the morning.

What Else Is Restricted Under GRAP Stage IV?

Stage IV restrictions extend beyond the education sector and include:

• Government and private offices operating with 50 percent staff

• Remaining employees asked to work from home

• Curbs on construction activities

• Limitations on non-essential outdoor operations

The measures aim to cut vehicular emissions and reduce overall pollution load on the city.

Precautions for Families During Severe AQI

Health experts recommend that citizens, especially children, seniors, and individuals with respiratory issues, avoid:

• Outdoor sports or exercise

• Crowded public spaces

• Intense physical activity

• Exposure to smoke

• Stepping out without protective masks such as N95 or KN95

What Parents Should Keep in Mind

Officials urge parents to follow updates from education departments and school administrations, as learning modes may change depending on pollution readings. With winter setting in—typically the most polluted period of the year—further reviews of restrictions are expected.