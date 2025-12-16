Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 to 8 Winners: Siva Balaji to Kaushal to Rahul Sipligunj to Pallavi Prashanth to Nikhil Maliyakkal

Since its debut in 2017, Bigg Boss Telugu has evolved into one of television’s most-watched reality franchises in the Telugu-speaking states. Across eight completed seasons, the show has crowned winners from diverse backgrounds—actors, singers, television personalities and digital creators—each leaving a distinct imprint on the format. As Season 9 heads toward its finale, here’s a refreshed look at the champions who defined the journey so far.

Season 1 (2017): Siva Balaji

Hosted by Jr NTR, the inaugural season set the tone for the franchise. Actor Siva Balaji emerged as the first-ever winner, claiming the trophy and a ₹50 lakh prize. A familiar face in Telugu and Tamil cinema, he continued balancing screen work and television appearances post his victory.

Season 2 (2018): Kaushal Manda

With Nani taking over as host, Season 2 saw Kaushal Manda win hearts and votes alike. The actor secured the title and ₹50 lakh. After his triumph, Kaushal largely stepped away from mainstream acting, choosing to focus on personal pursuits and selective public engagements.

Season 3 (2019): Rahul Sipligunj

Nagarjuna Akkineni began his long association as host in Season 3. Folk singer Rahul Sipligunj clinched the crown, earning both the trophy and ₹50 lakh. His popularity soared further when his voice featured in RRR’s “Naatu Naatu,” which later won an Oscar, cementing his place in Indian music.

Season 4 (2020): Abijeet Duddala

Actor Abijeet Duddala won Season 4 during a year marked by pandemic challenges. Known for films like Life Is Beautiful, he took home ₹50 lakh and later shifted focus toward web series and digital storytelling rather than conventional cinema.

Season 5 (2021): VJ Sunny

Television personality VJ Sunny claimed the Season 5 title under Nagarjuna’s hosting. Popular for his TV work, Sunny won ₹50 lakh and subsequently explored opportunities in films, anchoring and entertainment hosting.

Season 6 (2022): Revanth

Playback singer Revanth, already a household name after winning Indian Idol 9, added Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 to his achievements. He walked away with the trophy and ₹50 lakh, continuing an active career in film music and live concerts.

Season 7 (2023): Pallavi Prashanth

Dubbed the ‘Rythu Bidda’ (farmer’s son), Pallavi Prashanth won Season 7 with a strong grassroots following. His prize package included ₹35 lakh, jewellery worth ₹15 lakh and a car. A YouTuber by profession, he remains focused on agriculture-related content and rural outreach.

Season 8 (2024): Nikhil Maliyakkal

The most recent champion, Nikhil Maliyakkal, lifted the Season 8 trophy and won ₹55 lakh along with a car. Following his win, he has been exploring projects across television, digital platforms and brand collaborations.

Season 9 (2025): Finale Approaches

Currently in its final leg, Season 9 is set to conclude on December 21, 2025. The top five finalists—Kalyan Padala, Thanuja, Emmanuel, Sanjjanaa and Demon Pavan—are locked in a close race. With voting underway on JioHotstar, anticipation is high as viewers wait to see who will join the winners’ list as the ninth champion.