YS Jagan Condoles Demise of Senior Journalists’ Fathers

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to TV9 Managing Editor Rajinikanth and NTV senior journalist Suresh over the phone, offering his condolences following the demise of their fathers.

YS Jagan expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Rajinikanth’s father, Vellalachervu Sambasiva Rao, and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and urged the family to remain strong during this difficult time.

Jagan also expressed profound grief over the demise of Suresh’s father, Kota Venkata Ramireddy. Speaking to Suresh over the phone, he extended his condolences, conveyed his sympathies to the family, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul, encouraging the family to face the loss with courage and strength.