Is December 17 a Bank Holiday in India?

As per the holiday calendar of Reserve Bank of India, December 17 has not been defined as a holiday related to Negotiable Instruments Act or any state holiday. There are no festivals or occasions of importance also being celebrated on this particular day.

Since December 17 is not a Sunday or a Second/ Fourth Saturday, the usual banking transactions will happen. Customers can visit the bank branches for the usual transactions like cash transactions, cheque work, account-related tasks, and loan-related queries.

Besides this, other digital banking services like ATMs, UPI payment, m-banking, and net banking will also be available throughout the day.

Customers planning banking operations are advised that “December 17 does not have any restrictions or limitations related to holidays.” But for the sake of clarity, one can always contact the nearest bank branch in case a state holiday is observed differently.

In general, December 17 is a regular banking day, and all customers are able to perform their transactions on that date without any hindrances.

Also read: Maharashtra Holidays 2026: Check All Public Holidays in the New Year