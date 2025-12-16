Maharashtra Holidays 2026: Check All Public Holidays in the New Year

The Maharashtra state government has released the official list of public holidays for the calendar year 2026, offering clarity on days when government offices, educational institutions, banks and other establishments will remain closed. The notification has been issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The holiday calendar applies across the state and is intended to help citizens, employees and institutions plan work schedules and academic activities well in advance.

24 State-Wide Public Holidays Announced

According to the notification, Maharashtra will observe 24 public holidays in 2026 that will be applicable to state government offices and other notified institutions. These holidays cover major national events, religious festivals and state-specific observances.

Key holidays include Republic Day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Holi, Gudhi Padwa, Ram Navami, Ambedkar Jayanti, Maharashtra Din, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas. Some festivals such as Ramzan Id, Bakri Id, Buddha Pournima and Id-e-Milad are also included in the list.

A few holidays, including Mahashivratri, Ramzan Id, Independence Day and Diwali Amavasya, fall on weekends in 2026.

Special Holiday for Banks on April 1

In addition to the general holidays, the state government has declared April 1, 2026, as a special holiday exclusively for banks. This closure has been granted to allow banks to complete their annual account-closing procedures. Government offices will function as usual on this day.

Extra Holiday for Government and Local Bodies

The holiday list also includes an additional holiday on November 11, 2026, on account of Bhaubeej. This holiday will be applicable only to state government and local body offices, and not to banks or private institutions.

Applicability Across Institutions

The notified holidays will be observed by government departments, public institutions and establishments as specified in the government order. Banks, educational institutions and financial establishments are advised to follow the calendar in line with applicable rules and separate guidelines, where required.

With the release of the 2026 holiday calendar, Maharashtra joins other states in providing early visibility into official closures, enabling smoother administrative and personal planning for the year ahead.