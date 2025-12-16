Odisha School Holidays 2026: 82 Days Off Announced, Sundays Excluded

The Directorate of Secondary Education has officially notified the school holiday schedule for the year 2026, outlining 82 holidays for educational institutions across the state, excluding Sundays.

As per the circular, several important national and state-level occasions — including Netaji Jayanti, Republic Day, Utkal Divas, Independence Day, Ganesh Puja and Gandhi Jayanti—feature in the calendar. However, these days will be observed through special programmes and celebrations within school campuses, and regular classes will continue, requiring students to attend school.

Summer, Puja and Winter Breaks Announced

Keeping in mind the rising summer temperatures, the department has scheduled a 38-day summer vacation from May 6 to June 17. Officials have clarified that the summer break could be extended if extreme weather conditions prevail.

Schools will also close for Durga Puja from October 17 to October 26, granting students an eight-day festive break. A similar eight-day winter vacation has been fixed from December 23 to December 31.

Provision for Local Holidays

In addition to the notified holidays, schools may avail up to two local holidays during the year. These will require prior approval from the respective District Education Officers, the notification stated.

The release of the 2026 holiday calendar is expected to help schools, parents and students plan the academic year more effectively, while ensuring continuity in classroom learning and co-curricular activities.