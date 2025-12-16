UP Wedding Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, Many Injured

A tragic fire accident during a wedding ceremony in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of at least 13 people, turning a festive gathering into a heartbreaking incident.

The fire reportedly broke out suddenly at the wedding venue, causing panic among guests. Due to the rapid spread of flames and thick smoke, several people were unable to escape in time. Among the victims were men and women who had attended the ceremony with their families. Many others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Firefighters and emergency teams reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control. Officials said the fire caused extensive damage to the venue, with property losses estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the fire. Preliminary inquiries are also focusing on whether fire safety norms were followed at the venue. Further action will be taken once the investigation report is completed.

The incident has shocked residents of the area and has once again highlighted the urgent need for strict fire safety measures at large public events, especially wedding functions.

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