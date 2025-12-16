GSEB Opens GUJCET 2026 Registration: Last Date to Apply is December 30, 2025

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has officially started the application process for GUJCET 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can now submit their applications through the official portal. The registration window opened on December 16, 2025, and the final date to complete the application process is December 30, 2025.

Aspirants are advised to complete their registrations well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The entrance examination for GUJCET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, 2026, and the exam will take place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

As per the official notice, applicants are required to pay an examination fee of ₹350. The payment can be made online using the SBIePay system through credit cards, debit cards, or net banking facilities. Candidates also have the option to pay the fee offline at any State Bank of India branch using the SBI branch payment method.

The registration link for GUJCET 2026 has been activated on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org, where candidates can access the application form and complete the process.

Important Dates for GUJCET 2026

Application start date: December 16, 2025

Last date to apply: December 30, 2025

Examination date: March 29, 2026

How to Apply for GUJCET 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to submit their application successfully:

Visit the official GUJCET website

Click on the GUJCET 2026 registration link

Select the option for new registration

Carefully go through the instructions provided

Enter the required personal and academic details

Complete the application form

Pay the examination fee

Review the details and submit the form

Applicants are advised to keep a copy of the submitted application and payment receipt for future reference.

Also read: December 16 School Holiday: Check State-Wise Status in India