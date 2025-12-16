Goa paid holiday for December 20 declared for Zilla Panchayat elections

With the Zilla Panchayat Elections scheduled to take place in the state of Goa, the state government has announced a paid holiday on Saturday, the 20th of December 2025, to enable the casting of votes without any restrictions.

According to the official order published by the General Administration Department, the holiday will be observed in government offices, industrial units, all types of establishments, private organizations, and daily wage earners. The order also applies to the contract and casual employees who fall under the category of eligible voters in Zilla Panchayat elections in North Goa and South Goa.

The announcement of this holiday is intended to promote voter turnout by enabling employees to exercise their right to vote without obligations of work. After the announcement, several individuals have been trying to seek clarification about whether schools and other learning institutions will also have holiday dates on the day of voting. It has been indicated that additional instructions about learning institutions and holiday dates will be given later.

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