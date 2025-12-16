Punjab school holidays from December 24 to 31; Here's why!

Due to the severe cold conditions being experienced across the region, the Punjab government has announced a temporary closure of schools throughout the state. The decision was made on Monday as temperatures continue to drop, affecting daily routines and student safety.

As per the official directive, all educational institutions in Punjab will remain shut from December 24 to December 31. The closure applies uniformly to government-run, private, aided, and officially recognized schools, ensuring consistency across the education system.

The notification was issued by the Secretary of School Education, who confirmed that the move was taken after reviewing the prevailing weather situation. Authorities emphasized that the step aims to protect students from harsh winter conditions and related health risks.

Parents, students, and school administrations have been advised to stay alert for any further instructions or changes to the schedule through official government communications.

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