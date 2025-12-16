Gold and Silver Prices Today, December 16: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

Gold and silver prices in India on December 16, 2025, continue to be guided by global market trends, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency rates. As these precious metals play a vital role in Indian traditions—especially during weddings, festivals, and as investment assets—even small movements in international markets have a noticeable impact on local prices.

Gold Rates Today - December 16:

Gold prices edged up marginally, supported by steady global demand and persistent inflationary pressures. 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 13,032 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 11,946 per gram.

Gold prices across India are influenced by multiple factors, including international bullion rates, the US dollar exchange rate, and rising jewellery demand ahead of the festive season.

City-wise gold prices:

Delhi:

24K gold – Rs 13,047 per gram

22K gold – Rs 11,961 per gram

Mumbai:

24K gold – Rs 13,032 per gram

22K gold – Rs 11,946 per gram

Kolkata:

24K gold – Rs 13,032 per gram

22K gold – Rs 11,946 per gram

Chennai:

24K gold – Rs 13,125 per gram

22K gold – Rs 12,031 per gram

Silver Rates Today - December 16

Silver prices remained firm, driven by both investment interest and industrial demand. On December 16, silver is trading at around Rs 1,99,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at Rs 1,89,000 per kilogram.

Although silver is generally more affordable than gold, it continues to be a popular choice for investment and jewellery, particularly in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred.

City-wise silver prices (Silver 999):

Delhi: Rs 1,991 per 10 grams

Mumbai: Rs 1,991 per 10 grams

Kolkata: Rs 1,991 per 10 grams

Chennai: Rs 2,071 per 10 grams

With global cues and domestic demand shaping the market, gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile in the coming days.