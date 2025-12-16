December 16 School Holiday: Check State-Wise Status in India
December 16, 2025, marks a mixed bag of school holidays in India. Delhi-NCR is observing a holiday due to severe air pollution, with all government and private schools closed. Noida has introduced online classes for students up to Class 5 and hybrid mode for Classes 6 and above, effectively making it a holiday for some.
In Telangana, schools are on holiday due to VRO examinations, while Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are conducting regular classes.
State-wise Holiday Status:
- Delhi: Holiday due to severe air pollution
- Noida: Partial holiday (online/hybrid mode)
- Ghaziabad: Holiday
- Gurugram: Holiday
- Faridabad: Holiday
- Telangana: Holiday for VRO exams
- Bihar: No holiday
- Maharashtra: No holiday
- Tamil Nadu: No holiday
- Kerala: No holiday
Students and parents are advised to check official announcements for updates on school holidays and schedules.