Uttar Pradesh Declares Holiday For Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, December 27

The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued an executive order declaring Saturday, December 27, as a public holiday in observance of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The decision was taken after due consideration at the government level, officials confirmed.

As per the order, the holiday will be observed only in Kanpur Nagar district. All government offices and institutions in the district will remain closed on the day to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru.

Providing details, Jitendra Pratap Singh said that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is listed as the third declared public holiday for the year 2025 in the state’s official holiday calendar.