Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026: Check Month-Wise NSE & BSE Market Closures
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has published its official list of trading holidays for 2026. Equity markets will remain shut for 15 days in the upcoming year, beginning with Republic Day on January 26. Interestingly, four major national festivals fall on weekends, resulting in no additional market shutdowns on those days.
March will be the month with the highest number of non-trading days, as the markets will be closed on three occasions due to Holi, Shri Ram Navami, and Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Meanwhile, February, July, and August will see no operational impact despite notable national holidays, as all of them coincide with Saturdays or Sundays.
Complete List of NSE Trading Holidays in 2026
Markets will remain closed on the following dates:
- January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day
- March 3 (Tuesday) – Holi
- March 26 (Thursday) – Shri Ram Navami
- March 31 (Tuesday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti
- April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
- May 1 (Friday) – Maharashtra Day
- May 28 (Thursday) – Bakri Id
- June 26 (Friday) – Muharram
- September 14 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
- October 2 (Friday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
- October 20 (Tuesday) – Dussehra
- November 10 (Tuesday) – Diwali (Balipratipada)
- November 24 (Tuesday) – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25 (Friday) – Christmas
Holidays Falling on Weekends in 2026
These holidays will not affect trading since they occur on Saturdays or Sundays:
- February 15 (Sunday) – Mahashivratri
- March 21 (Saturday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
- August 15 (Saturday) – Independence Day
- November 8 (Sunday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan
Muhurat Trading 2026
NSE has confirmed that the annual Muhurat trading session will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Specific trading hours will be announced closer to the date.