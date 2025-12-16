Dhurandhar OTT Release: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Fans who couldn’t catch Dhurandhar in theatres will soon be able to watch the action-packed spy thriller from the comfort of their homes. The Ranveer Singh–starrer, which hit cinemas on December 5, 2025, is reportedly set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, 2026.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film made a roaring impact at the box office, raking in over ₹150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. The strong numbers cemented Dhurandhar as one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.

From Big Screen to Streaming

The film’s digital release underscores the growing trend of major Hindi films making a swift transition from theatres to OTT platforms. Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for a hefty sum, banking on the film’s scale, star power, and impressive theatrical performance.

Story and Stellar Cast

Dhurandhar is a high-octane espionage thriller inspired by real-life events. Ranveer Singh essays the role of an Indian intelligence officer on a perilous mission across the border in Pakistan.

Adding gravitas to the narrative is a formidable ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, each delivering impactful performances that elevate the film’s spy universe.

Big-Screen Spectacle at Home

With a runtime exceeding three hours, the film offers grand-scale action, striking visuals, and meticulously choreographed combat sequences. Aditya Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, once again blends patriotism with taut, engaging storytelling.

The OTT premiere is expected to present the film in high-definition, allowing audiences to fully absorb its layered narrative and performances with enhanced visual clarity.

A Strong Start for Netflix in 2026

With Dhurandhar arriving early in the year, Netflix is poised for a powerful start to 2026. The digital release will also help the film reach a wider global audience, further strengthening Ranveer Singh’s image as a versatile and compelling action star.

For fans of intense espionage dramas and adrenaline-fuelled action, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most awaited OTT releases of the season.