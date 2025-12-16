Tamil Nadu Schools Declare 12 Days Holidays: Dec 14 to Jan 4, Classes Resume on Jan 5, 2026

School students across Tamil Nadu will enjoy an extended mid-academic break this year, as the School Education Department has approved a 12-day holiday following the completion of half-yearly examinations.

As per the department’s notification, the vacation will begin on December 24 and continue until January 4. All schools are scheduled to reopen on January 5, marking the start of the next phase of the academic calendar.

Half-yearly examinations for the current academic year are presently in progress across government and aided institutions. While Classes 10, 11 and 12 began their exams on December 10, students from Classes 6 to 9 started appearing for their papers from December 15. The examinations for all classes are slated to conclude uniformly on December 23.

Given the synchronized end to the exams, authorities decided to grant a continuous break longer than the usual post-exam holiday. In previous years, the half-yearly vacation typically lasted around nine days. This year’s extended break coincides with major festivals such as Christmas and New Year, offering students additional time to rest and spend time with their families.

Education officials have directed schools to ensure that classes resume strictly on January 5 and that academic schedules are implemented without delay after reopening.

The longer holiday is being seen as a welcome pause for students, providing both recovery time after examinations and an opportunity to return refreshed for the remainder of the academic year.