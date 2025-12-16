Gujarat Public Holidays 2026: State Government's Full List of Optional, Public Holidays

The Gujarat government has officially released the list of public and optional holidays for the calendar year 2026. The notification applies to all state government offices, undertakings, boards, corporations and panchayat offices, helping employees and institutions plan their work schedules well in advance.

As is customary, the holiday calendar includes a mix of national events, religious observances and regional festivals, reflecting Gujarat’s cultural diversity.

Public Holidays Vary Across States

Public holidays in India are determined by individual states, and Gujarat, like others, publishes its holiday list annually. The 2026 calendar outlines general holidays that will be uniformly observed across state government establishments.

The list includes major occasions such as Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Holi (Dhuleti), Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Christmas and several important religious festivals observed by different communities.

Key Public Holidays in Gujarat for 2026

Some of the notable public holidays include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Republic Day on January 26, Holi (Dhuleti) on March 4, Ram Navami on March 26, Good Friday on April 3, Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Bakri Eid on May 27, Muharram on June 26, Independence Day on August 15, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti on October 31, Vikram Samvat New Year on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

Festivals such as Diwali (November 8), Maha Shivratri (February 15) and Parshuram Jayanti (April 19) fall on Sundays and are therefore not notified separately as holidays.

Special Provision for Muslim Employees

According to the government circular, if any Muslim religious holiday does not fall on the officially notified date due to the sighting of the moon, Muslim government employees may be granted an optional holiday on the day the festival is actually observed. This provision ensures flexibility and religious accommodation within government service.

Optional Holidays: Flexibility for Employees

In addition to public holidays, the Gujarat government has also notified a comprehensive list of optional holidays for 2026. Employees are allowed to avail a maximum of two optional holidays during the year, depending on their preference and religious or cultural significance.

The optional holiday list includes occasions such as Christian New Year, Vassi Uttarayan, Vishvakarma Jayanti, Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Gudi Padwa, Hanuman Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Samvatsari, Yom Kippur, Dev Diwali and several Parsi, Jewish and regional observances.

Holidays Falling on Weekends Not Notified

The government has clarified that certain festivals and observances have not been notified as public or optional holidays as they fall on Sundays or second and fourth Saturdays. These include Ramzan Eid (second day), International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, Rosh Hashanah, Mahavir Swami Janma Vachan, Kali Chaudash, Bhagavad Gita Jayanti and Boxing Day.

Advance Planning for 2026

With the release of the 2026 holiday calendar, government employees and institutions across Gujarat can now plan leaves, official work schedules and personal commitments in advance. The structured mix of public and optional holidays is aimed at balancing administrative continuity with cultural and religious inclusivity throughout the year.

Gujarat Public Holidays 2026 – Date & Festival List

January 14, 2026 – Makar Sankranti

January 26, 2026 – Republic Day

March 4, 2026 – Holi (Dhuleti)

March 19, 2026 – Chetichand

March 21, 2026 – Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr)

March 26, 2026 – Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 – Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

April 3, 2026 – Good Friday

April 14, 2026 – Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 27, 2026 – Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Adha)

June 26, 2026 – Muharram (Ashura)

August 15, 2026 – Independence Day / Parsi New Year (Pateti)

August 26, 2026 – Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

August 28, 2026 – Raksha Bandhan

September 4, 2026 – Janmashtami

September 15, 2026 – Samvatsari

October 2, 2026 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20, 2026 – Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)

October 31, 2026 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

November 10, 2026 – Vikram Samvat New Year

November 11, 2026 – Bhai Bij

November 24, 2026 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25, 2026 – Christmas

Gujarat Optional Holidays 2026 – Date & Festival List

January 1, 2026 – Christian New Year

January 15, 2026 – Vassi Uttarayan

January 31, 2026 – Vishvakarma Jayanti

February 4, 2026 – Shab-e-Barat / Birthday of Dhani Matang Dev

March 3, 2026 – Holi

March 11, 2026 – Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali

March 19, 2026 – Gudi Padwa

March 21, 2026 – Jamshedi Navroz

April 2, 2026 – Hanuman Jayanti / Pesah (1st Day)

April 13, 2026 – Vallabhacharya Jayanti

April 21, 2026 – Shankaracharya Jayanti

April 22, 2026 – Zarthost-no-Disho

May 1, 2026 – Buddha Purnima

May 22, 2026 – Shavuoth / Zarthost-no-Disho

June 18, 2026 – Guru Arjan Dev’s Martyrdom Day

June 25, 2026 – 9th Muharram

July 16, 2026 – Rath Yatra / Parsi New Year (Kadmi)

July 21, 2026 – Khordad Sal

July 23, 2026 – Tisha-be-Av

August 12, 2026 – Shahadat-e-Imam Hasan

August 20, 2026 – Khordad Sal (Shahenshahi)

August 26, 2026 – Onam

August 31, 2026 – Id-e-Maulud

September 14, 2026 – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 16, 2026 – Samvatsari (Optional)

September 21, 2026 – Yom Kippur

November 7, 2026 – Dhan Teras

November 24, 2026 – Dev Diwali