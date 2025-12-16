Hyderabad: GHMC Delimitation Done Using Google Maps, Alleges BRS

Senior BRS leader and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav strongly criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) delimitation process, alleging that it was carried out hastily using only a laptop and Google Maps, without proper groundwork or planning.

Speaking during a meeting, Talasani questioned the intent behind the expansion of GHMC limits and accused the authorities of prioritising numbers over governance. “Was this delimitation done merely to claim that GHMC is the largest municipal corporation in the country?” he asked, expressing serious concerns over the lack of basic infrastructure in newly added suburban areas.

Talasani pointed out that even the existing GHMC zones are struggling due to insufficient manpower and administrative capacity. He argued that expanding boundaries without strengthening civic resources would only worsen governance issues. “The current GHMC itself does not have adequate staff or systems. Why was there such urgency to expand it further?” he questioned.

Taking a direct swipe at the civic leadership, Talasani challenged the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to introspect. “Put your hand on your heart and tell the people honestly—do you even know how the actual delimitation was done?” he remarked.

He further stated that proper surveys, field verification, and public consultation were ignored in the process, which could lead to long-term civic and administrative complications. Talasani demanded transparency and accountability in the delimitation exercise, calling for a review to ensure balanced urban development rather than political or symbolic expansion.