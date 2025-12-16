Mehreen Pirzada Breaks Silence on Marriage Rumours, Calls Reports Baseless

Actress Mehreen Pirzada has hit back strongly at recent media reports that falsely claimed she had tied the knot. Expressing her disappointment and anger, the actress called out the publication for spreading completely baseless information and urged the media to act with responsibility.

Mehreen revealed that she had chosen to remain silent for nearly two years despite recurring rumours about her personal life. However, this time she felt compelled to speak out after a report went so far as to name a person she claims to have no connection with whatsoever. Clarifying the situation, the actress firmly stated that she is not married and described the report as entirely untrue and misleading.

Calling the spread of such false personal information unfair and hurtful, Mehreen stressed that she would share the news herself whenever she decides to get married. She appealed to the public not to believe rumours and requested media outlets to refrain from creating fake stories about her life.

Addressing the issue, she said, “For the past two years, I have stayed silent about such rumours, but now I feel I should speak. A media article said that I married a person whom I don’t even know. I have no connection with him at all. I am not married to anyone. When I decide to get married, I will inform the world myself. Please trust me and stop spreading baseless rumours about my personal life.”

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada made her acting debut in 2016 with the Telugu blockbuster Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, starring opposite Nani, which brought her instant recognition. She went on to feature in several popular films such as F2: Fun and Frustration, F3, Pantham, Kavacham, and Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Expanding her horizons, Mehreen also stepped into the digital space with her web series debut Sultan of Delhi in 2023.