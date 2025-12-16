Who Are the Luthra Brothers? Romeo Lane Owners Deported After Goa Fire Tragedy

The deadly fire at a high-end nightclub in Goa, which claimed 25 lives, has brought unprecedented scrutiny on its owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra—once prominent names in India’s nightlife and hospitality space.

Several days after the incident, the Luthra brothers returned to India after leaving the country for Thailand shortly after the blaze erupted on December 7. The duo, who jointly own Birch by Romeo Lane, were deported back on Tuesday and are likely to be questioned by investigative agencies in the coming days.

Authorities are probing the case under grave charges, including culpable homicide. A third partner associated with the venture, Ajay Gupta, was earlier taken into custody in Delhi. While the investigation continues, the Luthra brothers have denied any attempt to evade legal proceedings, stating that they did not flee to escape accountability.

Until the tragic incident, the brothers largely remained outside public attention, despite their growing business footprint. They hail from a modest middle-class background in North Delhi, where neighbours recall them as disciplined and courteous individuals raised in a religious household. Their father, who suffered a paralytic stroke, was a strong influence during their formative years, while the family sustained itself by running a small boutique.

Both Saurabh and Gaurav pursued engineering education, with Saurabh later projecting himself as an engineer-turned-entrepreneur. Their entry into the hospitality sector began in 2016 with a café in Delhi’s Hudson Lane, a popular area among students. The venture’s success laid the foundation for the Romeo Lane brand.

Romeo Lane soon gained popularity for its lively atmosphere, Bollywood-themed music, and budget-friendly pricing, appealing especially to young urban crowds. The brand expanded swiftly, establishing outlets across several Indian cities, including Noida, Lucknow, Meerut, and Dehradun, and later extending its presence to Dubai.

In 2024, the brothers launched Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa, promoting it as a premium open-air nightlife destination. The fire at the venue stunned many, particularly due to its expansive layout and luxury positioning.

While Saurabh became the face of the enterprise—frequently appearing in media features, social platforms, and business rankings—Gaurav remained largely behind the scenes, overseeing operations. The tragedy has now cast a long shadow over their rise, as investigators work to determine accountability behind one of Goa’s most devastating nightlife disasters.