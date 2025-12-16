SBI Jobs: 6,500 Staff for YONO 2.0 Push, Targets 200 Million Digital Users

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has announced plans to recruit around 6,500 employees as part of a major push to move more customers to digital banking channels. The announcement was made by SBI Chairman C.S. Setty during the launch of YONO 2.0, the bank’s revamped digital banking platform, in Mumbai on Monday.

As part of this initiative, SBI aims to expand its workforce dedicated to digital onboarding to nearly 10,000 employees by March 31, 2026. Of these, about 3,500 staff members have already been hired. Most of the new recruits will serve as floor managers at branches, helping customers transition to digital banking, guiding them through transactions, and supporting first-time users who are still dependent on physical branches.

From SBI’s standpoint, the move is also driven by cost efficiency. According to the bank, acquiring a customer through digital channels costs nearly one-tenth of what it costs through a traditional branch. Digital processes also significantly reduce paperwork and manual verification, improving overall operational efficiency.

At present, around 100 million SBI customers actively use the bank’s mobile banking applications. Over the next two years, SBI plans to double this number to 200 million, with the majority of retail customers expected to rely primarily on digital channels. However, monetising the platform is not an immediate focus.

“The priority right now is to simplify banking and make digital services accessible to everyone,” Setty said.

The launch of YONO 2.0 represents a major shift in SBI’s digital strategy. The bank has completely rewritten its internet banking code, moving beyond treating YONO as just a mobile app. Nearly 35 million internet banking users have already been migrated to the new system.

“Our goal is to provide a consistent and seamless experience across mobile banking, internet banking, and physical branches,” Setty added.

Under the new system, customers can initiate a transaction digitally and, if necessary, complete it at any of SBI’s more than 23,000 branches nationwide. YONO 2.0 has been redesigned as a lighter and simpler app that can function smoothly on low-memory smartphones and in areas with poor internet connectivity.

The updated platform promises faster and more efficient everyday banking services, including balance checks, fund transfers, bill payments, and UPI transactions. SBI has also rebuilt its entire UPI payments infrastructure to better compete with popular platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe.

In addition, the app features streamlined KYC and re-KYC processes to minimise repeated verification across products. Enhanced security measures have been introduced, including improved transaction controls and a new OTP generation system aimed at reducing delays caused by telecom network issues.

To bring non-digital and first-time users on board, SBI is leveraging its branch network. Digital kiosks and dedicated staff will assist customers with downloading the app, setting up accounts, and learning how to use digital banking services effectively.