Dec 27 Declared Public Holiday in Kanpur Nagar District Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

The state government has announced a public holiday on Saturday, December 27, to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. The decision was taken through an executive order issued after detailed deliberations at the government level.

As per the official notification, the holiday will be applicable only in Kanpur Nagar district. Government offices, educational institutions, and other establishments under the district administration are expected to remain closed on that day.

Jitendra Pratap Singh stated that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti has been placed third on the list of officially notified holidays for the year 2025. The inclusion reflects the significance of the occasion in the state’s annual calendar of holidays.

Further instructions regarding the implementation of the holiday will be followed as per existing government guidelines.

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