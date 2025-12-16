Jinn Trailer Launched, Set for December 19 Release

The makers of the upcoming horror thriller Jinn unveiled the film’s trailer on Monday at a special launch event attended by film personalities and guests. Produced by Nikhil M. Gowda under the banners of Sadalamma Film Productions and Bilva Studios, the film is directed by Chinmay Ram and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 19.

The event saw the presence of chief guests Raj Kandukuri, Veerabhadra Chowdary and Sohel, along with members of the film’s cast and crew.

A Glimpse into a ‘Spooky World’

The trailer sets an eerie tone, posing unsettling questions about a haunted lake and mysterious happenings inside a college campus. It follows four youngsters who find themselves trapped inside a college building, unable to escape as supernatural forces close in on them. The arrival of a Jinn intensifies the fear factor, with the visuals and background score creating an atmosphere of sustained suspense.

Featuring Amit Rao, Parvez Simba, Prakash Tuminad, Ravi Bhat and Sangeetha in key roles, the film appears to blend psychological horror with mythological elements, aiming to keep audiences on edge from the outset.

Guests Laud the Concept and Execution

Speaking at the event, Raj Kandukuri said the title Jinn itself sparked curiosity. He noted that horror films often connect strongly with audiences when fear is effectively portrayed and expressed confidence that the film would find support across language barriers. He urged audiences to watch the film when it hits theatres on December 19.

Veerabhadra Chowdary praised the trailer, stating that horror films have been performing well in recent times and that director Chinmay Ram’s execution stood out. He expressed optimism about the film’s prospects at the box office.

Actor Sohel highlighted Telugu audiences’ openness to films from different regions and languages. He said the trailer and the tagline “Spooky World” left a strong impression and wished the team success, encouraging viewers to catch the film in theatres.

Team Shares Insights and Gratitude

Director Chinmay Ram thanked the guests and the audience for their support, crediting producer Nikhil M. Gowda for backing the project. He assured viewers that Jinn would deliver full entertainment and be worth their time and money.

Actor Amit Rao explained the concept of Jinn in Islamic belief, describing them as supernatural beings, and said he plays the role of a Maulvi who deals with spirits in the film. Calling the project unique, he appealed to audiences to support the film upon release.

Parvez Simba said the team conducted extensive research on Jinns to create a new cinematic world. He added that the film represents a fresh attempt within the horror genre.

Marella Manikantha and actor Bhargav Ram also praised the scale of the production and the dedication of the cast and crew, crediting the producer and director for bringing the project together.

Watch Jinn Trailer Here