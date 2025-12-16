Crime Thriller ‘Missterious’ Set for Worldwide Release on December 19

The upcoming crime thriller Missterious is gearing up for a grand theatrical release worldwide on December 19. The film stars Rohit in the lead role, with Abid Bhushan playing a police officer, alongside Riya Kapoor and Meghna Rajputh in prominent roles. Directed by Mahi Komati Reddy and produced by Jay Vallamdas under the banner of Ashlee Creations, the film promises a suspense-driven cinematic experience.

Ahead of the release, director Mahi Komati Reddy spoke about the film’s concept and making, describing Missterious as a departure from conventional storytelling.

A Blend of Crime, Love and Suspense

According to the director, Missterious is not structured like a routine crime drama. “The film has a distinct point and combines crime, love and crush elements with strong thrilling moments,” he said. He added that the narrative has been designed to keep audiences guessing about the identity of the killer until the very end.

Mahi Komati Reddy revealed that the climax will be a major highlight of the film, blending suspense and thrill with an unexpected twist. “The ending will be something audiences won’t be able to predict, and it will be discussed even after the film ends,” he said.

Music and Action Add to the Experience

While thrillers typically rely less on songs, the director said Missterious includes three songs that are organically woven into the storyline. Composed by music director ML Raja, the songs are intended to add variety and energy without disrupting the flow of the crime narrative.

One of the songs, Adugu Aduguna, which pays tribute to the police force, was released by City Police Commissioner CV Anand and has been receiving a positive response. The film also features a well-executed fight sequence, adding another layer of engagement for audiences.

Strong Promotional Response

The director expressed satisfaction with the response to the film’s promotional content so far, noting that it has generated encouraging buzz. He credited producer Jay Vallamdas for backing the project and helping bring the film to life on a solid scale.

Originally scheduled for release on December 12, the film’s release was postponed by a week to avoid a clash with Akhanda 2. The makers are now planning a wide release in over 150 theatres.

Pre-Release Event and Expectations

The team recently held a grand pre-release event, which saw veteran actor Brahmanandam attend as chief guest. The director extended his gratitude to him for his support and encouragement.

With its mix of crime, romance, suspense, music and action, Missterious aims to deliver a complete entertainer, with the makers confident that its climax will leave a lasting impression on audiences when it hits theatres on December 19.