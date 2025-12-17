Anant Ambani’s 10 Crore Gift to Messi: Rare Watch, Only 12 Exist in World

Global football icon Lionel Messi was presented with an extraordinary luxury gift during his recent visit to India. Anant Ambani gifted the Argentine superstar an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition” at Vantara, a watch valued at approximately $1.1 million (around ₹9.92 crore). Notably, this exclusive timepiece is part of a highly limited production run, with only 12 units crafted worldwide.

Adding to the moment’s exclusivity, Anant Ambani himself was seen wearing one of the rarest Richard Mille creations ever produced — the Piece Unique RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, known for its fully transparent sapphire case and extreme craftsmanship.

Inside the RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition”

The RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon is powered by a manual-winding tourbillon movement and offers a sophisticated set of complications. These include standard time display, a second time zone function, power-reserve and torque indicators, and a function selector. The watch features a skeletonised design paired with a titanium baseplate, highlighting its intricate mechanics.

Its 38mm tripartite case is crafted from Carbon TPT, a high-performance material originally developed for aerospace engineering and Formula 1 applications. This ensures both durability and lightweight comfort.

Originally evolving from the RM 002, the RM 003 series introduced a second time zone into a tourbillon movement. A distinctive sapphire disc design allows the hour numerals of the secondary time zone to appear illuminated against a contrasting background at the 3 o’clock position. The GMT function can be adjusted using a pusher positioned at 9 o’clock.

The movement is engineered to minimise the impact of gravity on timekeeping accuracy. A torque indicator between 1 and 2 o’clock monitors mainspring tension, while a power-reserve display at 10:30 offers up to 70 hours of autonomy. A crown-mounted pusher, inspired by automotive gearboxes, lets the wearer switch between winding, neutral and hand-setting modes.

Elite Owners of the Rare Timepiece

The RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon is owned by an elite group of collectors, including the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, and master watchmaker Kari Voutilainen.