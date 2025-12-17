Tamil Nadu Schools Declare 12-Day Holidays from Dec 14 to Jan 4; Classes Resume on Jan 5, 2026

School students across Tamil Nadu are set to enjoy a longer mid-academic break this year, with the School Education Department approving a 12-day holiday following the completion of half-yearly examinations.

According to the official notification, the vacation will begin on December 24 and continue until January 4, with all schools scheduled to reopen on January 5 to commence the next phase of the academic calendar.

Half-yearly examinations for the current academic year are currently underway in government and aided schools across the state. Exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 began on December 10, while students of Classes 6 to 9 started writing their papers from December 15. The examinations for all classes will conclude on December 23.

With exams ending on the same day across grades, the education department decided to grant a continuous holiday period longer than usual. In previous years, the half-yearly break typically lasted about nine days. This year’s extended vacation also coincides with major celebrations such as Christmas and New Year, giving students extra time to relax and spend with family.

Education officials have instructed schools to strictly adhere to the reopening date of January 5 and ensure that academic activities resume without delay.

The extended break has been welcomed by students and parents alike, offering much-needed rest after examinations and allowing students to return refreshed for the remainder of the academic year.