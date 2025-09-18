Shillong Banks Holiday on September 18 for Unitarian Anniversary Day

All public and private sector banks in Shillong will remain closed today, September 18, to mark Unitarian Anniversary Day. So banks got a holiday today.

This observance is unique to Meghalaya and honors the establishment of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh. The year 2025 marks the 128th anniversary of Khasi Unitarianism, an occasion celebrated with community gatherings, prayers, and memorial services to reflect on the church’s legacy.

As part of the RBI’s official holiday schedule, banks across India remain closed on certain days, including every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays. This means that apart from today, banks will also be closed on Sunday, September 21.

September 2025 Bank Holiday Calendar

September 18 (Thursday): Shillong – Unitarian Anniversary Day

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur – Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri festivities

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Srinagar – Birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last monarch of Jammu & Kashmir

September 29 (Monday): Agartala, Kolkata, Guwahati – Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami celebrations

Banking Options During Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to access financial services through:

Internet and mobile banking for fund transfers, bill payments, and account management

UPI apps for instant transactions

ATMs for cash withdrawals

These digital and automated facilities ensure that essential banking needs are met without disruption during holiday closures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in consultation with state governments, issues the list of holidays each year, considering regional festivals, national events, and cultural observances.

Also read: AP Rains: September 18 School Holiday Likely in Multiple Districts!