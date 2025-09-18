CBSE, KV, and Navodaya Schools Directed to Screen Modi Film Till Oct 2

A political row has erupted over the Education Ministry directing CBSE, KV, and Navodaya schools to screen “Chalo Jeete Hai”, a national award-winning film based on the principles promoted by Swami Vivekananda and inspired by childhood incidents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.

The Education Ministry’s circular has caused an uproar as it directs schools to screen the film from September 17 – marking the Prime Minister’s birthday – up until October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

While the official press release stated that the initiative is aimed at reinforcing values of selflessness, empathy, and duty to the nation, the Opposition Congress has strongly criticized the move and called it an insult to Bapu.

Speaking to the media, Congress MP Manickam Tagore targeted the BJP government’s decision, stating that instead of remembering the Father of the Nation on Gandhi Jayanti, PM Modi is imposing a film on himself.

“It’s an insult to Gandhi’s legacy. Schools should teach Gandhi’s truth and non-violence, not Modi’s propaganda. They should’ve exempted October 2. Glorifying Modi’s childhood is not appropriate,” he expressed.

Tagore stressed that the screening of the film to glorify Modi is problematic, but to do so on Gandhi’s birth anniversary is unacceptable.

“We can’t stop their propaganda. They do it all the time. They’re turning classrooms into PR centres for Modi. Gandhi gave India freedom, and Modi is feeling hijacked. The screening of the movie is not about education; it is about building a personality cult.”

The MP pointed out that the government cannot use educational institutions for spreading propaganda. “Chief Ministers will follow suit then,” he warned.

“What example is the Prime Minister trying to set? No Prime Minister has done anything like this. They’re turning schools into propaganda missions. It should be opposed from the beginning itself,” he asserted.