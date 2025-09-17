Dussehra 2025 Date, Significance and Traditional Recipes for the Festival

India is all set to welcome the festive season with Navaratri beginning on September 22, 2025. The nine-day festival is observed with devotion and joy across the country, while in West Bengal, the celebrations take the form of the grand Durga Puja from September 28 to October 1. The festivities culminate on October 2, celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, a day that marks the triumph of virtue over vice.

Dussehra 2025: Date and Vijay Muhurat

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Vijay Muhurat: 02:09 PM – 02:56 PM (47 minutes)

Dashami Tithi begins: October 1, 2025, at 7:01 PM

Dashami Tithi ends: October 2, 2025, at 7:10 PM

Meaning and Importance of Dussehra

Dussehra is one of India’s most cherished festivals, symbolising the eternal truth that righteousness always prevails. The festival recalls Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and his reunion with Goddess Sita. The word Dussehra originates from the Sanskrit terms Dasha (ten, for Ravana’s ten heads) and Hara (defeat). For many, it also represents a symbolic cleansing, overcoming inner negativity and embracing renewal.

Different Ways India Celebrates Dussehra

The beauty of Dussehra lies in its diverse traditions:

North India: Giant effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran are set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil. Ramlila performances recreate episodes from the Ramayana and attract massive audiences.

West Bengal: The day marks the farewell of Goddess Durga as her idols are immersed in rivers and lakes, signifying her return to her celestial home.

Himachal Pradesh: The famous Kullu Dussehra spans an entire week, with colourful processions, folk music, and cultural programmes.

Karnataka: The royal splendour of Mysuru Dussehra is unmatched, with decorated elephants, dazzling lights, and traditional processions.

Despite regional differences, the unifying spirit of Dussehra is one of joy, renewal, and the celebration of goodness.

Why Food Holds a Special Place in Dussehra

Festivals in India are never complete without food, and Dussehra is no exception. After nine days of Navaratri fasting, families mark the day with indulgent meals and traditional sweets. Sharing food with loved ones is seen as a way to strengthen bonds and spread happiness.

Five Traditional Recipes for Dussehra 2025

If you’re planning a festive meal this year, these classic dishes are perfect for your menu:

Kesari Jalebi

Golden spirals of fried batter, soaked in saffron-flavoured sugar syrup, jalebis are an essential festive treat.

Vegetable Pulao

A fragrant rice dish cooked with fresh vegetables and spices like cumin, cardamom, and turmeric. Pair it with raita or curry for a wholesome spread.

Amritsari Chole

Chickpeas simmered in a spicy onion-tomato masala, this dish is rich, hearty, and pairs beautifully with naan or parathas.

Kadai Paneer

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a tangy tomato-based gravy with aromatic spices, a must-have for festive dinners.

Kheer

A creamy rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, kheer is the sweetest way to end a Dussehra meal.

Also read: Telangana Schools Get 13-Day Dasara Holidays from September 21 to October 3, 2025