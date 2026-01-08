Sankranti 2026: How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Across India

Sankranti, also known as Makar Sankranti, is one of India’s most widely celebrated harvest festivals. Observed in mid-January every year, the festival marks the Sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Makara (Capricorn), symbolising the end of winter and the beginning of longer, brighter days. In 2026, Sankranti brings together diverse customs, foods, and rituals from different parts of the country, all rooted in gratitude for nature and agricultural prosperity.

Northern India: Faith, Food, and Festive Skies

In Gujarat, Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan and is famous for its grand kite-flying traditions. From early morning until sunset, rooftops and open grounds fill with colourful kites, turning the sky into a vibrant spectacle. Families prepare special seasonal dishes and spend the day outdoors enjoying friendly competitions.

Across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the festival is deeply connected with spirituality and charity. Many people take ritual baths in rivers and donate food and clothes. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sankranti is popularly known as Khichdi, named after the traditional dish of rice and lentils that is prepared in homes and offered at temples. Large fairs and religious gatherings also mark the occasion.

In parts of Uttarakhand, Sankranti is celebrated with regional fairs, folk music, and traditional rituals. Communities gather near rivers for ceremonial dips, followed by cultural programmes that reflect the region’s rich heritage.

Western India: Bonfires, Sweets, and Togetherness

In Punjab and Haryana, celebrations begin a day earlier with Lohri. Bonfires are lit in villages and cities alike, where people sing folk songs, dance to traditional beats, and enjoy seasonal foods made with jaggery, peanuts, and sesame seeds. Lohri celebrates the harvest of winter crops and the warmth of community life.

Maharashtra observes Sankranti over several days. Exchanging tilgul—sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery—is an essential custom. Elders bless younger family members, and people greet each other with warm wishes, symbolising harmony and sweetness in relationships.

Eastern and Northeastern India: Folk Traditions and Community Feasts

In West Bengal, Sankranti is known as Poush Sankranti and is closely linked with traditional sweets made from rice flour, coconut, date palm jaggery, and milk. Rural fairs and cultural gatherings add to the festive spirit.

In Assam, the festival takes the form of Magh Bihu, marking the end of the harvesting season. Community feasts, traditional games, and bonfires are central to the celebrations, bringing people together in joy and gratitude.

Tribal regions in Jharkhand, Odisha, and parts of eastern India celebrate Tusu Parab, a folk festival that includes river rituals, singing, and dancing, reflecting the close relationship between nature and tribal life.

Central India: Simple Celebrations with Deep Meaning

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Sankranti is celebrated with local customs, folk songs, and shared meals. Families come together to thank nature for a successful harvest, and village gatherings highlight the region’s agricultural traditions.

Southern India: Pongal and Harvest Gratitude

In Tamil Nadu, Sankranti is part of the four-day Pongal festival. Each day has its own significance, from welcoming new beginnings to honouring the Sun God and cattle, which play a vital role in farming. Homes are decorated with colourful kolams, and freshly harvested rice is used to prepare traditional Pongal dishes.

In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, families celebrate by preparing special foods made with sesame seeds and jaggery. Cattle are decorated, traditional dances are performed, and communities exchange festive greetings, reflecting respect for agriculture and rural life.

In 2026, some cities in Telangana are also planning modern attractions such as kite festivals, cultural shows, and public events, blending traditional customs with contemporary celebrations.

Festive Foods Across India

Food is at the heart of Sankranti celebrations. From sesame-based sweets in western and eastern India to rice-based dishes in the south, every region highlights seasonal produce. These dishes not only add flavour to the festival but also carry cultural and nutritional significance suited to the winter season.

One Festival, Many Traditions

Though Sankranti is known by different names—Uttarayan, Pongal, Lohri, Magh Bihu, and Poush Sankranti—its essence remains the same across India. It is a celebration of the harvest, of gratitude to nature, and of togetherness. As families gather, share food, and follow age-old traditions, Sankranti 2026 once again reminds the nation of its unity in diversity.

Also read: Winter Holidays Extended in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab till Jan 15!