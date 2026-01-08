Winter Holidays Extended in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab till Jan 15!

As harsh winter conditions continue to grip North India, several state governments and district administrations have extended school holidays to protect children from extreme cold, dense fog, and falling temperatures. Prolonged cold waves have disrupted daily life, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures, particularly for younger students.

In Uttar Pradesh, school closures have been extended in many districts, with special emphasis on safeguarding children’s health. In Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) and Ghaziabad, all schools from nursery to Class 8 will remain closed until January 10, 2026. Officials have warned institutions against violating the orders, stating that strict action will be taken if schools reopen prematurely. While senior secondary classes (Classes 9 to 12) are allowed to function, several schools have shifted to online instruction, and school transport services continue to operate as usual for these classes.

In Varanasi, persistent fog and biting cold have led the district administration to shut all schools from pre-primary to Class 8 between January 7 and January 9. This order applies across all education boards, including government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and council-run institutions. Teachers and non-teaching staff, however, are required to report to schools for official duties during this period.

At the state level, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a broader extension of winter holidays across Uttar Pradesh. According to the directive, Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed until January 15, while holidays for Classes 9 to 12 are extended until January 8. The decision applies to all boards operating in the state. Authorities have stated that the weather situation will be reassessed on January 8, and if conditions improve, senior classes may resume from January 9. Otherwise, further extensions may be considered.

District magistrates have been given the authority to adjust decisions based on local weather conditions. Where schools are permitted to reopen, classes will run from 10 AM to 3 PM, and school buses will not operate during early morning hours to reduce the risk of fog-related accidents.

Several other districts in Uttar Pradesh have also ordered extended closures. In Bareilly, Bahraich, Badaun, and Moradabad, all recognised schools from nursery to Class 12 will remain shut until January 10. In Shamli, schools are closed until January 7, while Lakhimpur Kheri has announced closures for all classes up to Class 12 until January 14. Teachers assigned election-related duties have been instructed to continue reporting to work, while assistant teachers may take local weather conditions into account when planning activities.

The impact of the cold wave extends beyond Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Delhi and Haryana have been closed until January 15, while Punjab has declared holidays until January 7, with the possibility of further extension if weather conditions fail to improve.

Authorities across North India have reiterated that the decision to close schools has been taken purely in the interest of children’s safety and well-being. Parents are advised to follow official updates and avoid sending children to school until weather conditions stabilise. Classes will resume once temperatures rise and visibility improves.

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