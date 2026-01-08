Bank Holidays in January 2026 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – Full List

Banks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will observe several holidays in January 2026, as outlined in the official banking calendar. These holidays include weekend closures, a regional festival, and a national holiday, affecting in-branch banking services in both states.

As per RBI guidelines, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition, select public holidays will lead to further closures during January.

List of Bank Holidays in January 2025

Common Bank Holidays in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

January 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

January 14 (Wednesday) – Pongal

January 24 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

Additional Bank Holiday in Telangana Only

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

On the above dates, bank branches will not provide over-the-counter services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, or cheque processing.

Customers are advised to plan their financial transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience. While physical branches will remain closed on these holidays, digital banking services, mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs are expected to function as usual, allowing customers to access essential banking facilities without disruption.

Keeping track of bank holidays in advance can help ensure smooth banking operations throughout the month.