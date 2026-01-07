Bhogi 2026: Date, Bhogi Mantalu, Bhogi Pallu and Sankranti Details

Bhogi Pandigai, a cherished festival in South India, marks the start of the four-day Sankranti celebrations. Observed with devotion and traditional customs, Bhogi represents renewal, gratitude, and the joy of new beginnings. According to the Hindu calendar, Bhogi Pandigai in 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The festival is deeply rooted in agrarian culture and spiritual beliefs, symbolising the transition from the old to the new. Families come together to perform rituals, offer prayers, and welcome prosperity into their homes.

Bhogi Pandigai 2026: Date and Auspicious Timings

As per the Hindu Panchang for 2026, the important timings related to Bhogi are as follows:

Bhogi Pandigai: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Bhogi Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM on January 14, 2026

Makar Sankranti / Pongal: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Why Bhogi Pandigai is Celebrated

Bhogi is the first day of the Sankranti festival and holds special significance as a day of cleansing and transformation. The four days of Sankranti include:

Day 1: Bhogi Pandigai

Day 2: Makar Sankranti / Pongal / Pedda Panduga

Day 3: Kanuma Panduga / Mattu Pongal

Day 4: Mukkanuma / Kaanum Pongal

Bhogi encourages people to leave behind unwanted habits, objects, and negative energy. By discarding the old, devotees symbolically make space for happiness, growth, and positive change.

Bhogi Mantalu: The Morning Bonfire Tradition

One of the most important rituals of Bhogi is the lighting of the Bhogi Mantalu. Before sunrise, families gather to light bonfires using old wooden items and discarded household materials. This ritual represents purification and renewal. The early morning atmosphere is filled with warmth, chants, and the sound of crackers, creating a festive mood that reflects the spirit of Bhogi.

Bhogi Pallu Ceremony for Children

Bhogi Pallu is a beautiful and widely followed custom, especially in Telugu-speaking regions. Young children, usually between three and six years old, are dressed in traditional clothes and seated while elders shower them with:

Regi Pallu (Indian jujube)

Senagalu (black gram)

Sugarcane pieces

Jaggery

Coins

Flower petals

This ritual is believed to ward off negative influences and bless children with good health, prosperity, and a bright future. Another touching tradition, Ariselu Adugulu, involves children taking symbolic steps over sweet Ariselu, marking an auspicious beginning in their lives.

Festive Decorations and Celebrations

Homes come alive on Bhogi with colorful Kolams drawn at entrances and courtyards. Many families arrange Bommala Koluvu, showcasing dolls and idols in artistic displays. Traditional sweets and festive dishes are prepared and shared with relatives, neighbors, and friends, strengthening bonds and keeping age-old customs alive.

Cultural Importance of Bhogi Pandigai

Bhogi Pandigai is not just a festival but a reminder of life’s cycles. It teaches the value of renewal, gratitude, and hope. Through rituals, prayers, and family gatherings, Bhogi 2026 will once again spread warmth, devotion, and happiness, setting the tone for the joyous Sankranti celebrations that follow.

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