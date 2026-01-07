Maharashtra Holiday on January 15 for Municipal Corporation Elections

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on January 15, 2026, in connection with the upcoming local body elections across several urban regions of the state. The holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act to enable voters to participate in the polling process without work-related constraints.

This one-day holiday will be observed in areas falling under 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts, which come under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Officials clarified that this holiday is limited to regions where elections are being conducted and does not apply statewide.

Interestingly, the January 15 holiday was not included in Maharashtra’s official list of public holidays for 2026, which had earlier announced 24 holidays for the year. According to the government’s clarification, the holiday has been declared exclusively for civic election purposes within the notified local bodies.

Markets regulated under the Negotiable Instruments Act—such as government securities, call money, triparty repo, and foreign exchange markets—are generally closed on such holidays. However, the Reserve Bank of India has not yet issued a formal confirmation, and January 15 does not currently appear in Mumbai’s RBI holiday calendar.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled polling for all 29 municipal corporations on January 15 in a single phase. The counting of votes for the BMC election is set to take place the following day, January 16.

The nomination process for the BMC elections began on December 23, 2025, with candidates allowed to file nominations until December 30. The window for withdrawal closed on January 2, and the final list of contestants was released on January 3.

The BMC, regarded as Asia’s largest civic body, operates with a massive budget exceeding ₹74,000 crore for the 2025–26 financial year. Voter participation is expected to be significant, with over 1.03 crore eligible voters, including more than 55 lakh men, 48 lakh women, and over a thousand voters in other categories.

In the previous municipal elections held in 2017, the then-undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, securing 84 seats.

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