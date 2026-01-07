Banks Holiday on January 8? Check Holiday Status State-Wise

January 8 is a regular working day for banks across India, as there is no national holiday, festival, or special observance scheduled on this date. Customers can expect normal banking operations on Thursday, January 8, with all major public and private sector banks remaining open.

According to the annual banking holiday schedule, January includes several notable holidays such as New Year’s Day, Sankranti, Pongal, and Republic Day. However, January 8 does not fall under any category that requires bank closures. It is also not a weekly off, as it does not coincide with a Sunday or the second or fourth Saturday.

Bank branches across the country will therefore function as usual, offering services such as cash transactions, cheque clearance, and customer assistance without interruption. Digital banking services, including online transfers and mobile banking, will also operate normally.

At present, no state has declared a bank holiday for January 8. While some regions observe holidays later in the month for regional festivals, there are no state-specific closures announced for this date.

Customers planning in-branch visits on January 8 can proceed without concern. As always, individuals are advised to stay updated with official holiday announcements, especially during festival seasons when state-level holidays may vary.

Also read: Amaravati Land Pooling Returns: Farmers Face Fresh Threat as Naidu Pushes Concrete Over Crops